COOKSBURG, Pa. (EYT) — Adventurous hikers will have an opportunity to experience Cook Forest State Park after dark during a guided Night Hike: Fire Tower, Seneca Point Caves & Rocks on Friday, July 3.

The program will be held from 8 to 10 p.m., beginning at the Fire Tower parking lot on River Road in Cooksburg.

According to organizers, participants will hike in, around, and beneath the rock formations of Seneca Point while searching for and listening to animals that become active after sunset. The hike will also explore the caves and crevices found throughout the area.

“One never knows what we’ll find on this challenging hike at night,” organizers noted, adding that cave crickets are among the creatures participants may encounter.

The event is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. at the Fire Tower parking area, located at 113 River Road, Cooksburg. For information, click here.

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