CLEARFIELD, PA — Central Pennsylvania Community Action (CPCA) is encouraging residents throughout Clearfield and Centre Counties to participate in its 2026 Community Needs Survey. The survey is designed to help identify the most pressing needs facing individuals, families, and communities and will guide future programs, services, and community initiatives.

Community feedback plays a critical role in ensuring that resources and services reflect the real challenges and priorities experienced by local residents. CPCA is seeking input from people across all backgrounds and experiences, whether they currently receive services or have never participated in any CPCA program.

“This survey helps us better understand the needs and concerns within our communities so we can continue developing meaningful solutions and services,” said Michelle Stiner, Executive Director. “Every response matters and helps us create a stronger future for Clearfield and Centre Counties.”

The survey takes less than five minutes to complete, and all responses remain completely anonymous.

Residents should note:

• You do not need to be a CPCA client to participate

• Responses are anonymous

• The survey takes less than five minutes to complete

• Community participation is encouraged from all residents of Clearfield and Centre Counties

CPCA’s mission is to partner with individuals and families to improve quality of life by addressing essential housing and health needs through coordinated community-based services.

Community members are encouraged to complete the survey and help shape future priorities and services across the region.

Take the survey here: www.cpcaa.net/cns