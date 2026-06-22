JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a reported check theft in Perry Township, a dog bite incident in Brookville Borough, and a DUI-related arrest in Henderson Township.

Check Theft in Perry Township

According to PSP Punxsutawney, troopers were dispatched to Monroe Street in Perry Township at approximately 11:36 p.m. on May 27 for a report of a stolen check.

Police said a 56-year-old Valier woman reported that a check she had mailed had been altered and deposited. The stolen property was identified as a check in the amount of $2,471. The investigation remains ongoing.

Amazon Driver Bitten by Dog in Brookville

In a separate incident, troopers responded to Hospital Road in Brookville Borough at approximately 6:49 p.m. on June 18 after a delivery driver was bitten by a dog while attempting to deliver Amazon packages.

Police said the victim was a 19-year-old Dubois man. No additional information was released.

Drug Possession Charges Filed Against Big Run Woman

Also on June 18, at approximately 1:17 a.m., troopers conducted a traffic stop on a known vehicle in the 4500 block of Route 119 in Henderson Township for multiple Title 75 violations.

According to police, indicators of impairment were observed during the stop, and Standardized Field Sobriety Tests were conducted roadside. A 32-year-old Big Run woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Troopers said a consent search of the vehicle was conducted, resulting in the seizure of suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia. Charges are pending.

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