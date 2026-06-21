CLARINGTON, Pa. (EYT) – If you’re still trying to figure out Father’s Day plans, Cousin Basils in Clarington is making it easy with a special lineup of Cody’s BBQ today.
Order one of Cody’s BBQ specials today!
The restaurant is open from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Cousin Basils’ Hours:
Sunday: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Monday: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Tuesday: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Wednesday: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. (NOW OPEN ON WEDNESDAYS!)
Thursday: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Friday: 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Saturday: 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
The restaurant is located just off Route 36 at the Route 899 junction in Clarington, Pa., Jefferson County, Pa.
For more information, call 814-752-2486 or visit their Facebook page here.
The post SPONSORED: Treat Dad to the Ultimate Feast — Cody’s BBQ Specials at Cousin Basils This Sunday! appeared first on exploreJefferson.
Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/sponsored/2026/06/21/sponsored-treat-dad-to-the-ultimate-feast-codys-bbq-specials-at-cousin-basils-this-sunday-176614/