CLARINGTON, Pa. (EYT) – If you’re still trying to figure out Father’s Day plans, Cousin Basils in Clarington is making it easy with a special lineup of Cody’s BBQ today.

Order one of Cody’s BBQ specials today!

The restaurant is open from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Cousin Basils’ Hours:

Sunday: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Monday: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Tuesday: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Wednesday: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. (NOW OPEN ON WEDNESDAYS!)

Thursday: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Friday: 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Saturday: 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The restaurant is located just off Route 36 at the Route 899 junction in Clarington, Pa., Jefferson County, Pa.

For more information, call 814-752-2486 or visit their Facebook page here.

The post SPONSORED: Treat Dad to the Ultimate Feast — Cody’s BBQ Specials at Cousin Basils This Sunday! appeared first on exploreJefferson.