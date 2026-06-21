CLEARFIELD, Pa. — A Grassflat man who faced felony charges accusing him of killing his dog pleaded guilty to lesser charges Wednesday during centralized court.

Cody Vincent Rinehart, 35, was originally charged with felony aggravated cruelty to animals — causing serious bodily injury or death, as well as misdemeanor counts of neglect of animals, cruelty to animals, and two counts of disorderly conduct.

Rinehart pleaded guilty before District Judge Mike Morris to misdemeanor disorderly conduct, and the remaining charges were withdrawn. He must pay fines and costs totaling over $2,800.

The charges stem from an incident at Rinehart’s home on April 20.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, a neighbor reported that Rinehart’s pit bull was loose in his yard. He saw Rinehart walk over, pick up the dog and take it home. He watched Rinehart walk around the backside of his home with the pet. Immediately after this, he heard two gunshots. Next, he saw Rinehart drive his van around the back of the residence before shortly driving away. The neighbor said he saw Rinehart’s wife and her child outside crying.

Previously, the neighbor had issues with Rinehart’s dog being loose on his property, and the Rineharts were cited for an uncontrolled dog violation.

In an interview with police, Rinehart’s wife, Ashley, denied hearing the gunshots. She explained Rinehart drove off with the dog in his work van and hadn’t talked to her since.

Police were able to contact Rinehart by phone, but after saying nothing had happened to the dog, he hung up.

Ashley Rinehart took an officer to the back yard where the shooting had allegedly occurred.

“Dirt had recently been moved and dug up in an attempt to conceal blood,” the officer wrote in his report, noting there was fresh blood on the grass area.

Ashley Rinehart told the officer Cody Rinehart had said, “The dog was gonna be gone.” She was visibly upset during this questioning and stated she believed the dog was deceased because she saw her husband drag the dog past her as she was leaving with her children.

In an interview with police on April 21, Cody Rinehart admitted the dog got loose and went to the neighbor’s home. He then retrieved the dog and put it in his van to take it to the vet to be put down. He claimed his van got stuck on a dirt road where the dog got loose. Police asked further questions, but Cody Rinehart then requested to speak with an attorney.

The investigating officer discovered the previous citation for the dog in January included information that the dog had gotten loose, left the property and attacked two neighbor dogs.

In May, police determined the dog was deceased because the animal was never found.