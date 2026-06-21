CLEARFIELD, Pa. — The Fourth of July is coming up fast, and ambassadors around the county are hosting booths at local festivals and preparing for readings of the Declaration of Independence.

While some communities have already held events, several sites across the county will host readings on July 3 and July 4, culminating in a public reading by Commissioner John Sobel in Revolutionary War regalia at the courthouse at 4 p.m. July 4. The courthouse event will also feature an ice cream truck offering free treats.

Also on July 4 is the annual Osceola Mills parade, a staple of the community’s Independence Day festival. This year’s parade, which steps off at noon, promises to be a major celebration of America’s 250th anniversary.

During the committee meeting Tuesday, members discussed the upcoming Clearfield County Fair in late July. Community members have been contacting Visit Clearfield County to ask how to enter the various America 250 crafting and food contests at the fair. The committee will soon post a tutorial video on Facebook detailing how to enter the competitions.

Organizers noted strong community enthusiasm for the fair’s free day on Wednesday, which will feature games and competitions throughout the day.

Later in the season, the Harmony Grange Fair will also hold art, crafting, and food competitions centered around the America 250 theme.