JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) — Pennsylvania State Police recently released details regarding an animal cruelty investigation in Mahaffey Borough, a criminal mischief complaint in Bell Township, and a deer-related crash in Washington Township.

Troopers Investigating Animal Cruelty Complaint in Mahaffey

According to PSP Punxsutawney, troopers were called to a residence on Bethlehem Hill Road in Mahaffey Borough at approximately 1:30 p.m. on June 18 regarding a possible animal cruelty incident.

Police said a 73-year-old Mahaffey man reported that his mother heard a sound that resembled a gunshot. Shortly afterward, a family cat reportedly returned to the property limping and bleeding.

A neighborhood canvass was conducted, but investigators were unable to identify a suspect.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact PSP Punxsutawney at 814-938-0510.

Investigation Underway After Dogs Cut Loose in Bell Township

State police are also investigating an incident of criminal mischief reported in Bell Township.

According to troopers, police were dispatched at approximately 10:30 a.m. on June 16 to the East Park Drive area after receiving a report that two dogs had been cut free from their leads by an unknown individual.

The victim, a 25-year-old Punxsutawney woman, reported the incident to police.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Driver Uninjured After Deer Collision on Interstate 80

According to PSP DuBois, a deer-related crash occurred at approximately 7:29 a.m. on June 13 along Interstate 80 eastbound near mile marker 91.8 in Washington Township, Jefferson County.

Police say 60-year-old Scott Donnelly, of Cranberry Township, was traveling east in a 2026 Honda Passport when a deer entered the roadway and crossed into the vehicle’s lane of travel.

The vehicle struck the deer, coming to rest near the point of impact.

Troopers reported Donnelly was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured in the collision.

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