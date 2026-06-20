CLEARFIELD, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that a planned power outage by First Energy electric company beginning Saturday night and continuing into Sunday morning will impact traffic signals in Philipsburg Borough, Decatur and Rush townships. This outage is necessary to complete upgrades at the electrical substation located at 1321 East Pine Street in Philipsburg.

PennDOT anticipates the outage beginning at 10:00 PM on Saturday, June 20, and continuing until 6:00 AM on Sunday, June 21. During the outage, 11 traffic signals will be inoperative. The municipalities are the owners of the signals and will be controlling traffic by way of either battery back up or installing self-regulating stop signs for the duration of the outage. The outage will also impact street lighting and reduce visibility, so PennDOT urges motorists to exercise caution and obey posted speed limits during the outage.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict2.