HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) — The Pennsylvania Insurance Department (PID) is encouraging residents to review their insurance coverage and take steps to protect themselves from unexpected events during the busy summer travel season.

State officials said severe weather, flight disruptions, accidents, lost belongings, and medical emergencies can quickly derail summer plans, making it important for travelers and homeowners to understand what protections are available through their insurance policies.

“Summer should be about making memories, not managing unexpected setbacks. That is why it’s important for Pennsylvanians to think about their insurance needs during the summer months before it’s too late,” said Pennsylvania Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys. “Ensuring you are prepared and protected for any of life’s curveballs only takes a few minutes and can make all the difference.”

The department recommends homeowners review their current policies to better understand their coverage and identify any gaps in protection. Pool owners are also encouraged to verify they have adequate liability coverage, as swimming pools can increase liability risks.

Officials also advise homeowners to:

Contact their insurance company if they plan to be away from home for an extended period.

Consider purchasing social host liability coverage before hosting parties or events at their homes.

While many homeowners insurance policies provide some protection for travel-related issues, such as theft of personal belongings or liability coverage, Pennsylvanians may want to consider purchasing travel insurance for additional protection.

Travel insurance policies may offer coverage for:

Medical emergencies, including hospitalization and emergency treatment.

Trip interruptions caused by canceled flights, delays, or natural disasters.

Lost, stolen, or damaged luggage and personal belongings.

The Insurance Department noted that travel insurance benefits vary by provider and policy, so consumers should carefully review coverage details before purchasing a plan. Travel insurance is available as either a single-trip policy or an annual policy covering multiple trips throughout the year.

For more information about insurance coverage and consumer resources, visit the Pennsylvania Insurance Department.

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