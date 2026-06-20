BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — A Jefferson County Jail inmate faces multiple felony charges after state police say he assaulted a corrections officer and spit on him during a confrontation over medication.

According to a criminal complaint filed on June 18, state police charged 26-year-old Brandon Michael Pearce with the following offenses:

Assault by Prisoner — Employee, Felony 2

Aggravated Harassment by Prisoner, Felony 3

The charges stem from an April 10 incident at the Jefferson County Jail in Pine Creek Township. The affidavit of probable cause states that State Police in Punxsutawney received a report of an inmate assaulting a corrections officer at approximately 9:30 p.m.

The incident occurred while Pearce was receiving his medication, according to the complaint. A facility nurse and a corrections officer noticed Pearce attempting to hide pills under his tongue, the affidavit notes.

The complaint states that Pearce became upset when confronted. Pearce then allegedly advanced toward the nurse.

According to the affidavit, the corrections officer stepped between the two to allow the nurse to get away. Pearce then fought back and grabbed the officer by the neck, the complaint continues.

State police reported that Pearce spat on the officer’s neck before being placed into his cell. As the cell door was closing, Pearce allegedly spat on the officer a second time and struck his arm.

The complaint notes that Pearce later told police he was tired of being accused. Pearce also told investigators that he did not try to spit on anyone, according to the affidavit.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 20 at 10:15 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak presiding.

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