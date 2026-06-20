DUBOIS, Pa. — The West Liberty waterfall may still have a future following Wednesday night’s City Council meeting. Outgoing interim city manager Ben Kafferlin provided his final assessments on the landmark, announcing that council members have individually expressed interest in repairing the structure. The previous city council disabled the waterfall following critical failures in 2025.

The upper and lower waterfalls on West Liberty Avenue. The lower waterfall remains functional. (Photo by Steven McDole)

Kafferlin outlined the necessary steps for the restoration process while warning of potential administrative pitfalls. He stated that the preliminary engineering work should proceed under the city’s existing contract with HRG.

The current estimated cost for the required concrete work alone sits at approximately $50,000. Because this total exceeds the financial limits of the city’s current concrete agreement intended for sidewalk maintenance, the waterfall project must be competitively bid out.

Kafferlin emphasized that the city must meticulously track all personnel hours due to the unique nature of the workforce. Because labor and equipment are being jointly provided by city employees alongside donations from Landscape One and Dave Roman Excavating, the project differs from standard municipal construction contracts.

Furthermore, Kafferlin advised that materials should be acquired through the Sourcewell and COSTARS cooperative purchasing programs, though he urged caution regarding procurement regulations. He noted there is a strict legal line between utilizing cooperative purchasing to reduce expenses and deliberately splitting up orders to avoid reaching mandatory public bidding thresholds.

The total project estimate stands at $100,000. To date, officials have identified no applicable municipal grants. The project remains unbudgeted for the 2026 fiscal year, which is already impacted by municipal cash flow concerns.

To offset costs, Kafferlin strongly urged the City of DuBois to seek tax-deductible donations from the public to help fund the restoration.