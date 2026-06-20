DUBOIS, Pa. — DuBois City Council has authorized seeking bids for demolishing fire-damaged properties.

At Wednesday’s meeting, the council approved Code Enforcement and Zoning Officer Zac Lawhead’s request to bid out the demolition of three structures within the city. Fire damaged all three properties about a year ago:

1026 West Long Avenue (Photo by Steven McDole)

525 Guy Ave., listed owner Pamela Hazen

1026 West Long Ave., listed owner Erin Yoder

19 ½ South Stockdale St., listed owner Daniel Doutt

According to Lawhead, he has tried reaching out to the owners over the last year regarding the properties. He was unable to find any trace of the South Stockdale property’s owner. The other two owners told Lawhead that they are planning to address the issue.

Lawhead told council that Yoder received payment from her insurance company but was currently disputing the amount with the insurer. He added that it was his hope that Yoder would be encouraged to restore the property now that the demolition process has started.