CLEARFIELD, Pa. — A Clearfield man accused of stealing water and electricity from a neighbor waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday during centralized court. Clearfield Regional Police charged Timothy Charles Wills, 35, with felony theft of services and diversion of services in April.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, Wills was renting a duplex with a shared basement and was responsible for the water and electricity bills. Both were shut off due to nonpayment. In February, his neighbor was in the basement where she noticed a hose running from her water heater to Wills’ apartment.

A few days later, the victim reportedly discovered wires going from her fuse panel to Wills’ fuse panel.

Penelec confirmed with police that Wills had his electricity shut off in January. Penelec also shut off electricity to the victim’s home once the company learned of the situation. Penelec sent an employee out to the homes to evaluate the situation as a safety precaution.

The victim reported to police that her electric bill increased by approximately $2,241.93, allegedly due to Wills connecting his home to her electric box.

The case now moves on to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition with Wills’ bail set at $25,000 unsecured by District Judge James Glass.