JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) — Pennsylvania State Police recently released details on several incidents investigated by troopers in Jefferson County.

Teen Found With Suspected Drug Paraphernalia, DUI Charges Pending

According to PSP Punxsutawney, troopers were dispatched to Main Street and Route 536 in Young Township at approximately 9:56 p.m. on June 16 for a reported disturbance.

Upon arrival, police encountered a 17-year-old Sagamore female sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle that was positioned on the highway. Troopers said the teen was found in possession of suspected drug paraphernalia and was further determined to be driving under the influence.

The teen was taken into custody and later released to a family member. Charges are pending.

One Taken Into Custody Following Domestic Dispute

State police in DuBois reported on June 18 that they responded to Smithtown Road in Washington Township at approximately 8:59 p.m. on May 29 for a domestic dispute.

According to the report, a 47-year-old Falls Creek man reported minor injuries during the incident. Troopers said a 44-year-old Falls Creek woman was taken into custody.

The investigation remains ongoing.

DUI Charges Pending After Snyder Township Crash

According to report released by PSP DuBois on Thursday, an April 26 three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 28 and Sugar Hill Road in Snyder Township has led to charges for a 62-year-old Brockway woman.

Troopers determined the woman, who was one of the drivers, was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. A search warrant was obtained for blood testing, and police said the results showed a blood alcohol concentration of .102%.

Charges are pending through the office of Magisterial District Judge David Inzana.

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