PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) — A Punxsutawney man faces multiple charges, including felony criminal trespass and unlawful dissemination of an intimate image, following two separate investigations by borough police.

According to court records, 54-year-old Curtis Lee Watson faces the following charges in the first case:

Criminal Trespass, Felony 3

Defiant Trespass, Misdemeanor 3

The trespass charges stem from an investigation that began on June 10, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Detective Ryan Miller. The complaint indicates that a landlord reported that a tenant at a West Mahoning Street apartment had been in jail since late April 2026. The landlord told police that no one else had authorization to enter the home, according to the affidavit.

The incarcerated tenant provided a written statement to police stating she told Watson to stay out of her apartment, the affidavit continues. Video surveillance from the building shows Watson entering the apartment on multiple occasions between May 1 and May 24, according to the complaint.

In a second investigation, court documents show Watson is charged with the following offenses:

Unlawful Dissemination of an Intimate Image, Misdemeanor 2

Harassment, Misdemeanor 3

The second set of charges followed a June 11 report to the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department, according to a separate affidavit of probable cause filed by Officer Kharis Shay. A woman told police that Watson was calling her repeatedly and showing explicit photographs of her to other people, the complaint notes.

According to the affidavit, the woman stated she did not know Watson was taking photographs of her during sexual activity. A witness told police that Watson approached him with the photographs, according to the complaint. The witness stated Watson was fired from a local restaurant on June 6 for showing the images while at work, the complaint continues.

An employee at the restaurant confirmed to police that Watson showed her the explicit photographs before he was fired, the complaint states. According to the affidavit, the employee stated that Watson told her he shared the images to be petty.

Preliminary hearings for Watson are scheduled for July 31 in front of Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock, according to court dockets.

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