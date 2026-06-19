UNION TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a commercial hit-and-run crash that occurred on Interstate 80 Westbound in Union Township last week.

According to a report by Pennsylvania State Police in DuBois, the crash occurred at approximately 9:45 a.m. on June 11 on Interstate 80 Westbound near mile marker 76. The incident took place on a straight, two-lane stretch of the highway just before an active construction zone.

Police reported that Christopher A. Koster, 27, of Amite, Louisiana, was operating a 2024 Kenworth tractor-trailer traveling westbound in the area. The crash unfolded when an unknown commercial vehicle struck Koster’s semi-truck.

According to the report, the unidentified driver subsequently fled the scene westbound without stopping to exchange information or fulfill their legal obligations. Koster contacted emergency dispatch after the collision to report that his commercial vehicle had been struck.

No injuries were reported as a result of the hit-and-run, and Koster was wearing his seat belt at the time of the impact, police noted.

Koster’s vehicle did not require towing from the scene, according to police.

Police noted further investigation is pending to identify the operator and the vehicle involved.

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