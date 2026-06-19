WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Multiple injuries were reported following a two-vehicle collision that left one vehicle rolled onto its side in Winslow Township earlier this month.

According to a report released June 18 by Pennsylvania State Police in DuBois, the crash occurred at 3:06 p.m. on June 6 at the intersection of State Route 322 and Cameron Camp Road in Winslow Township, Jefferson County.

Police reported that Donald A. Lowe, 68, of Reynoldsville, was operating a 2015 Jeep Patriot, while Margaret E. Dydek, 54, of Salamanca, New York, was operating a 2018 Honda.

Police said the crash occurred as Lowe was attempting to make a left-hand turn from Cameron Camp Road onto Route 322, heading toward Reynoldsville. Due to poor weather conditions at the time, Lowe was unable to see Dydek’s Honda approaching eastbound on Route 322 at approximately 45 mph, the report noted.

Lowe pulled out from the stop sign, and the Jeep struck the Honda at the 11 o’clock position, troopers said. The force of the impact forced the Honda into a roadside ditch, while Lowe’s Jeep Patriot overturned, coming to a final rest on its driver’s side, according to police.

Troopers noted Lowe suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported from the scene by Reynoldsville Area Ambulance Service. His passengers included Ronald C. Stewart, 67, of Reynoldsville, who suffered a suspected minor injury but refused medical transport; Charles L. Stewart, 40, of Reynoldsville, who was not injured; and Betty J. Stewart, 60, also of Reynoldsville, who suffered an injury of unknown severity and was transported to the hospital by Amserv Ltd. DuSan Ambulance.

Dydek, the driver of the Honda, escaped the incident without injury, police said.

All five individuals involved were wearing their lap and shoulder belts, according to police.

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