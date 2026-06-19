DUBOIS, Pa. — Wednesday’s City Council meeting marked the conclusion of Kafferlin Strategies’ service as the interim management firm for the City of DuBois. Ben Kafferlin and Lisa Hagberg, the day-to-day, on-location representatives, originally joined the DuBois Consolidation back in November 2024.

In his outgoing speech, Kafferlin spoke of the future and the opportunities available to the consolidated City of DuBois, repeatedly likening the current City Council’s position to the start of the American experiment.

“You have now inherited this building, these offices, these people you are now called to steward over. … You probably heard this cute story about Ben Franklin that when he left the Constitutional Convention, someone said something to the effect of, ‘What type of government do we have?’ ‘A republic, if you can keep it,’” Kafferlin said.

Kafferlin encouraged the DuBois experiment of self-government into the future, stressing community building and camaraderie. Having spent his career working against the decline of rural Pennsylvania, he emphasized that the strength of the United States rests in local, small government, churches, fire departments, and neighborly care.

The meeting also addressed tenser moments. Kafferlin noted that his family traveled to DuBois on Saturday for Community Days; an occurrence he said was rare due to security concerns. While dining at Perkins, the Kafferlins, including his 4-year-old daughter, overheard individuals at a nearby table using profanity to criticize him and the City Council.

“What really does not sit well with me is that we can disagree, but we are in a public setting. He’s with his family,” City Deputy Mayor Shirley Dahrouge said.

City Mayor Barry Abbott and the rest of the council called on the DuBois community to come together to rebuild mutual trust. Leaders urged residents to move past historical conflicts, focus on a better future, and rise above the vitriol currently being posted on social media.

“We’re not looking in the rearview mirror. We’re moving forward,” Abbott said.