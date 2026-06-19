Judith B. Wohnsiedler, 75, of Brookville passed away Saturday, May 30, 2026, at Penn Highlands DuBois.

Born on June 24, 1950, in Lewistown, she was the daughter of Thomas and Priscilla Smoker Bailey.

She graduated from Chief Logan High School, earned a bachelor’s from Lock Haven College, and received a master’s in health administration from the University of Pittsburgh.

Judie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Bruce C. Wohnsiedler, and her sister, Anita Wasilko.

Her survivors include her son, Thomas B. Wohnsiedler; her brother, Michael (Jane) Bailey; her sister, Susan (Mike) Marrone. Judie was well loved by her extended family of cousins, nephews, niece and grand nieces and nephews.

Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville was honored to be entrusted with the final arrangements for Mrs. Wohnsiedler.

A “Celebration of Life” will be held at a later date.

Her family suggests memorial contributions be made in her memory to the Brookville Food Bank, 142 Allegheny Blvd., Brookville, PA 15864.

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