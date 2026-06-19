Explore Your Town, Inc. and several area businesses have teamed up to help recognize local graduates. Today’s featured graduating senior is Rylee Coe.

Name: Rylee Coe

Name of College: Mercyhurst University

Hometown: Rockland, PA

Parents: Martin and Holly Coe

Tell us about yourself: “Hi, I’m Rylee Coe. I am 20 years old, and I recently graduated from Mercyhurst University with my nursing degree, which has been one of my biggest accomplishments. Nursing has taught me how to stay calm under pressure, care for others with compassion, and work hard even during challenging situations. I’ve always been passionate about helping people, and I’m excited to begin my career as a nurse.

Outside of school and work, I’m currently planning my wedding to my fiancé, Zach Comiske. We’re getting married on June 20, 2026, and it’s been such an exciting season of life for us. A lot of my time lately has been spent balancing wedding planning, family, and preparing for my future career, which has really strengthened my organization and time-management skills.

I’d describe myself as compassionate, dependable, and creative. I love making people feel comfortable and supported, whether that’s in a healthcare setting or in everyday life. In my free time, I enjoy DIY projects, spending time with family and friends, and creating meaningful memories with the people I care about most.”

Graduate Spotlights on Explore are brought to you by Laurel Eye Clinic. Find them online at LaurelEye.com.

Laurel Eye Clinic — A Better Vision For You!

School activities and sports: Student Government and Campus Ministry

Favorite teacher: Professor Kay Watson

Favorite memories from school: Meeting my best friends, Morgan Richards and Destany Silvis

Future plans: Accepted a position in the Emergency Department at UPMC Hamot in Erie, PA

Pets: Nyla Jane

Nyla Jane

Favorite movies: Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken

Who is your favorite celebrity or athlete? Patrick Dempsey

Thank you’s: My fiancé, my parents, my grandparents, my aunt, Lacey, for being the best role model, my future mother in law, Cyndi, and future sister in law, Danielle, for all of their support through my nursing school journey. I could not have done it without them.

ABOUT GRADUATE SPOTLIGHT

Each graduate who is interested in participating will be featured within an article that will be posted on Explore. The article will feature information about the student and a photo.

Graduates who are interested can submit their information using this form.

Participating students will be registered to win a prize pack that includes gift certificates to local restaurants.

In addition to Laurel Eye Clinic, the following sponsors have contributed to help make this campaign possible:

The post Graduate Spotlight: Mercyhurst Graduate Rylee Coe Begins Nursing Career While Celebrating Life’s Biggest Milestones appeared first on exploreJefferson.