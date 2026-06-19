BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The Brookville Laurel Festival’s annual Pet Parade was held in the Town Square on Wednesday night with dogs, cats, and even a chicken joining the fun.

One of the festival’s most popular events, the annual Sidewalk Sale, will be held Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Main Street (Route 322) will be closed to traffic from Barnett Street to Pickering Street during that time. The Pine Creek Volunteer Company will be offering their popular barbecue chicken on Main Street starting at 11 a.m.

A new event this year will be mini-jeep rides put on by American Legion Post 102.

Trifecta, a classic and modern rock band, will also take the stage in the Town Square during the evening hours.

The festival will conclude on Saturday with the Laurel Festival Grand Parade, kicking off at 1 p.m. The parade route will proceed west to east along Main Street.

Ole’ 97, a Johnny Cash and June Carter tribute band, will play in the evening hours, and fireworks will cap off the festival at dusk in Memorial Park.

Missy Schuckers may have brought the most unusual pet to the Pet Parade, an eight-week-old Naked Neck Silky chicken. The chicken has no feathers on its breast or neck, which is why it is referred to as a “showgirl” chicken by fans of the breed. The chicken has five toes, black skin, and black meat that makes it unappetizing to many people. Missy said the chicken’s dark meat is used in some Oriental medicines. Missy named the chicken for singer Nicki Minaj, who is noted for her scanty costumes.

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