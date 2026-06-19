CLEARFIELD, Pa. — Clearfield Regional Police filed charges against a DuBois woman after she allegedly spit on a police officer during an encounter at the Clearfield Volunteer Fire Company, according to court documents.

Stephanie Lyn Hand, 33, is facing a felony count of assault of a law enforcement officer. She waived her right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday during centralized court when District Judge James Glass lowered her bail from $50,000 monetary to $10,000 monetary. Her case now moves on to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition. She remains in the county jail.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, police arrived at the Clearfield Volunteer Fire Company to investigate a possible overdose on June 9. First responders were gathered around a vehicle bearing a Michigan registration. Officers learned that the woman, identified as Hand, had already been given two doses of Narcan.

As Hand became more alert, she began to be aggressive and started yelling at the people trying to provide her treatment. Individuals who had brought her to the fire company told police she had possibly taken fentanyl.

Hand attempted to close the rear door of the vehicle while someone was standing along the door and the stretcher was also in the doorway. She then exited the vehicle and grabbed the man’s shirt as she pushed him.

An officer from the passenger side heard the man advise her to not place her hand on him and pushed her away.

While she was partially on the stretcher, an officer put her hands behind her back and into handcuffs. She attempted to kick another officer as she was placed onto the stretcher and had to be pushed back.

Hand then allegedly stated “let me go before I spit in your [expletive] face pig.”

An emergency medical technician placed a gloved hand over her mouth, but she moved her head and attempted to spit on an officer. Police then placed her into custody with a spit mask attached to her face as a precaution.

EMS personnel transported her to Penn Highlands Clearfield where she was medically cleared before she was transported to the county jail.