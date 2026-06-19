Clearfield, PA – CNB Bank is pleased to announce the promotion of David Hamilton to Senior Vice President of Information Technology.

Mr. Hamilton joined CNB Bank in April 2019 and has played a key role in advancing the bank’s technology operations and infrastructure. In his new position, he oversees all aspects of the bank’s information technology function, including the management and maintenance of CNB’s communications systems, network infrastructure, hardware, software applications, and ATM fleet.

Since joining the bank, Mr. Hamilton has demonstrated exceptional leadership and technical expertise, contributing to numerous critical initiatives. He made an immediate impact early in his tenure by supporting the bank’s Interactive Teller Machine (ITM) project and has since led key technology implementations and successfully guided the Bank’s information technology department through two acquisitions. His steady leadership and hands-on approach have helped strengthen the bank’s technology operations and support continued growth.

“Dave’s promotion is a direct reflection of his leadership, dedication, and the tremendous impact he has had on our organization,” said Darryl Koch, Chief Information Technology and Security Officer at CNB Bank. “He has consistently demonstrated an ability to lead through complex challenges while building a strong, collaborative team. Dave’s commitment to excellence and his willingness to go above and beyond make him an invaluable asset to CNB.”

With nearly three decades of experience, Mr. Hamilton brings a deep background in banking and information technology. Prior to CNB Bank, he held leadership positions in information technology and programming roles within the private and public sectors.