CLEARFIELD, Pa. — Another member of the Clearfield Borough Council has resigned.

Thursday’s meeting began with council entering into an executive session following the public comment portion. After nearly an hour, President Pro Tem George DeHaven reconvened the session because President Ann Jane Ross had to leave. Six members of council remained in attendance, meeting the requirement for a quorum.

Council member William Armstrong spoke from the podium regarding his feelings on recent events within the borough.

“What has council, past and present, accomplished in the last five years? The answer appears to be ‘Not enough,'” Armstrong said.

Armstrong said when he ran for council, he told First Ward residents that he had something to offer on their behalf. He also spoke about budget issues, stressing the need for a borough reserve.

“Previous budgets were not monitored which caused overspending. It has impacted and positioned taxpayers in Clearfield Borough to face the tragic financial consequences,” Armstrong said.

He then said he was moving on to another opportunity.

“I won’t pass it up,” Armstrong said. “In conclusion, and regretfully, I submit my resignation from Borough Council, effective immediately. In doing so, I wish the community that I love success in the year ahead.”

Armstrong then left the meeting. Council amended Thursday’s agenda to accept his resignation and authorize advertising the vacant First Ward position.

Armstrong is the third member of council to resign since May 26. Then-Vice President Dennis Biancuzzo submitted his resignation after citing personal attacks and harassment. Council canceled its scheduled May 21 meeting after reports that members received threats and harassing messages. The borough office closed May 21 and May 22, and officials rescheduled the meeting for the following Wednesday.

During that rescheduled meeting, Mayor Mason Strouse resigned from his position, effective June 1.

Council also amended the agenda to address the Third Ward position Tristan Buck vacated. Council approved Michael Bookhammer to fill the seat, which requires a court appointment because the vacancy exceeded the timeline for council to fill it.

Biancuzzo’s former Fourth Ward position remains open for letters of interest.

In other business, council approved sending a letter to PennDOT requesting the removal of three arc lights on the Market Street Bridge. Council also announced it will disable public comments on the Clearfield Borough Facebook page.

The council will hold its next meeting at 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 2.