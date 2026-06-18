CLEARFIELD- After another successful Riverfront Festival, the Corner Concert Series is back to their regular Friday night schedule of Corner Concert performers.

On June 19 the Voorhees Blues Band performing original rockin’ blues. On June 26, the husband and wife duo of Nis-n-Nat will bring a variety of genres to the gazebo at Lower Witmer Park in Clearfield.

Donations will be collected for Youth Mentoring Programs at the Children’s Aid Society. More info can be found at childaid.org