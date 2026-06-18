PENFIELD, PA– Officials at Parker Dam State Park release upcoming activities.

Friday, June 19

Wetlands Walk

7:30 PM—Meet at the Park Office

Wetlands provide curial ecosystem services. Join us for a walk to check out three different kinds of wetlands found within Parker Dam, learn some of the wetland plant species, and why these habitats are so crucial.

Saturday, June 20

Trees of the American Revolution Hike

1:00 PM – Meet in office classroom

Join the naturalist for a short walk to discuss trees of the revolution – those trees that had a part to play during this time frame 250 years ago. We will begin the program in the education classroom where you can find a slab of tree that dates back to that time frame and beyond. We will then hike out to six different tree species and discuss their roles during the revolution.

Matchless Fire

6:30 PM – Campground Amphitheater

Learn how to start a fire without matches or a lighter. Fire by friction, flint and steel, and more. Then try your hand at sparking a fire yourself.

Sunday, June 21

Fire Hike

4:30 PM– Campground Amphitheater

Have you ever wanted to know how to build a fire from what you gathered while out on a walk?

Take a short walk to learn how to do just that and challenge yourself to get a fire going with just one match.

Tea & Talk

7:00 PM – Beach House

Bring your own cup to sample some sweet fern/mountain mint tea grown right here in the park. Talk is, as always, whatever you want to talk about concerning the park. Come prepared with a topic or three. If you don’t have any ideas, one will be supplied for you.

Tuesday, June 23

Frisbee Golf and Disc Golf – What’s the Difference?

10:00 AM – meet in front of park office

I grew up playing Frisbee Golf with my dad; my kids play Disc Golf. What’s the difference? Same basic premise; different equipment. Come and learn how to play both and see which one you like. Equipment provided.

Wednesday, June 24

Beaver Dam Trail Hike

9:00 AM – meet in front of park office

This easy hiking trail covers over two miles of fairly level terrain, and several types of forests. And many, many species of ferns. Wear comfortable shoes and bring along some water.

Friday, June 26

Things Naturalists Do

8:30 PM – Campground Amphitheater

Looking under logs to see what is there, catching crayfish, coaxing butterflies onto your finger, petting a bumblebee. All these things and more are practiced by people such as myself for fun and entertainment. Come and learn some of the fun ways to interact with nature.

Saturday, June 27

Parker Dam Hiking Club: Stumpfield Trail and Logslide Trail

9:30 AM— Campground Amphitheater

We will hike from the Stumpfield Trail trailhead and connect to Logslide Trail for the return. You don’t have to belong to the club to join this program, but while you are at it you can pick up your trail card and start checking trails off the list to earn the Parker Dam Hiking Club patch.

Trees of the American Revolution Hike

3:00 PM – Meet in office classroom

Join the naturalist for a short walk to discuss trees of the revolution – those trees that had a part to play during this time frame 250 years ago. We will begin the program in the education classroom where you can find a slab of tree that dates back to that time frame and beyond. We will then hike out to six different tree species and discuss their roles during the revolution.

Forests & Fungi

8:30 PM – Campground Amphitheater

Much is being brought to light about how our forests depend on fungi, and how fungi depend on forests. Learn about some of these interactions during this program, and just how important fungi are to our own survival.

Sunday, June 28

Beginner Kayaking

4:00 PM—Beach House

Have you ever wanted to kayak and weren’t sure where to get started?

Join us to get a chance to learn the basics of paddling, kayak care, state park regs and a bit more.

This program is open to anyone ages 10 and up. During the program are required to wear a life vest. If you do not have a kayak, loaner kayaks and life vests are available but supplies are limited. To register please call (814) 765-0630 or stop into the park office between 8 and 4, deadline for registering is 12 PM June 28th.

You do not need to pre-register if you intend to bring your own kayak.

Tea & Talk

7:00 PM – Beach House

Bring your own cup to sample some sweet fern/mountain mint tea grown right here in the park. Talk is, as always, whatever you want to talk about concerning the park. Come prepared with a topic or three. If you don’t have any ideas, one will be supplied for you.

*You can keep up on what is happening at the park by liking “Parker Dam State Park” on Facebook; and, you can find more information about state park programs and special events by logging on to the Bureau of State Parks website at www.visitPAparks.com, and clicking on “Events Calendar.”

“The primary purpose of Pennsylvania State Parks is to provide opportunities for enjoying healthful outdoor recreation and serve as outdoor classrooms for environmental education.”

Access for People with Disabilities

If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit. (Parker Dam State Park Complex: (814) 765-0630; parkerdamsp@pa.gov)