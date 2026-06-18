BENEZETTE, PA — The Keystone Elk Country Alliance (KECA) Board of Directors is proud to announce the appointment of Ben Porkolab as the organization’s next President and Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Jeff Gauger, whose leadership helped maintain KECA as one of Pennsylvania’s premier conservation and wildlife education organizations.

Porkolab brings more than two decades of experience in education, conservation outreach, community engagement, and organizational leadership to the role. For the past eight years, he has served as KECA’s Conservation Education Coordinator, where he has become a trusted leader, passionate advocate, and respected ambassador for Pennsylvania’s elk herd and the Pennsylvania Wilds.

Throughout his tenure at KECA, Porkolab has developed and implemented educational programs that have connected thousands of students, families, and visitors with wildlife conservation and Pennsylvania’s natural heritage. He has coordinated fundraising events, cultivated partnerships with conservation organizations and community leaders, recruited and trained volunteers and interns, managed educational budgets, secured grant funding, and helped strengthen relationships with donors and stakeholders across the Commonwealth.

“Ben has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to KECA’s mission and has earned the respect of our Board, staff, volunteers, members, donors, and partners,” said Charles Rosamilia, Chairman of the KECA Board of Directors. “His passion for conservation, proven leadership abilities, fundraising experience, and deep understanding of our organization make him exceptionally well-prepared to lead KECA into the future.”

The Keystone Elk Country Alliance Board of Directors conducted an extensive nationwide search to identify the organization’s next leader. After reviewing a highly qualified pool of candidates from across the country, the Board selected Porkolab based on his proven leadership, commitment to conservation, fundraising experience, and deep understanding of KECA’s mission and operations. Ben Porkolab’s role as President and CEO will be begin September 1, 2026, upon Jeff Gauger’s Retirement from the position.

A lifelong outdoorsman and conservationist, Porkolab’s dedication to wildlife extends far beyond his work at KECA. He serves as a Pennsylvania Game Commission Hunter-Trapper Education Instructor, is a member of the Cameron County Outdoor Youth Activities (CCOYA) Board, has attended the Safari Club International American Wilderness School as a student and as an educator, serves on the Penn State Wildlife Technology Curriculum Advisory Committee, and has spent ten summers working as an Alaskan sportfishing guide, experiences that helped shape his commitment to conservation, education, and responsible stewardship of natural resources.

Prior to joining KECA, Porkolab spent more than 20 years as an educator, including service as an elementary school teacher in the Cameron County School District. During his career in education, he built strong community partnerships, mentored fellow educators, and developed innovative learning opportunities for students. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Education from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and has been recognized for his contributions to conservation and education, including being named Pennsylvania Game Commission North Central Region Hunter Education Instructor of the Year and Bighorn Sheep Center Teacher of the Year.

As Conservation Education Coordinator, Porkolab helped expand KECA’s educational impact by developing engaging conservation programs, coordinating special events and field experiences, recruiting and mentoring interns, leading volunteer training efforts, and serving as a key representative of the organization throughout Pennsylvania. He also played an important role in planning and executing fundraising initiatives, including banquets, raffles, the Wapiti Waddle Duck Race, and the Golf Scramble, while helping identify and cultivate donor relationships that support KECA’s mission.

In his new role as President and CEO, Porkolab will provide strategic, operational, and fundraising leadership for the organization. He will oversee KECA’s conservation and education programs, visitor experience initiatives, habitat enhancement efforts, land stewardship projects, financial management, staff development, fundraising operations, membership growth, and strategic partnerships. He will also serve as the organization’s chief spokesperson and ambassador, working closely with donors, volunteers, government agencies, conservation partners, elected officials, and local communities to advance KECA’s mission.

“It is an incredible honor to be selected as the next President and CEO of the Keystone Elk Country Alliance,” said Porkolab. “For the past eight years, I have had the privilege of working alongside an outstanding team, dedicated volunteers, passionate supporters, and valued partners who care deeply about Pennsylvania’s elk herd and the future of Elk Country. This organization has become an important part of my life, and I look forward to building upon a strong foundation that has been established, while continuing to grow KECA’s impact in conservation, education, habitat enhancement, and community engagement.”

Porkolab assumes leadership of an organization that welcomes more than 330,000 visitors annually to the Elk Country Visitor Center, reaches tens of thousands of students through conservation education programming, and works collaboratively with public agencies, private landowners, and conservation partners to conserve and enhance Pennsylvania’s Elk Country for future generations.

The Keystone Elk Country Alliance Board of Directors extends its sincere appreciation to Jeff Gauger for his years of dedicated leadership and service. Under his guidance, KECA expanded its conservation impact, strengthened educational programming, enhanced visitor experiences, and further established the Elk Country Visitor Center as a world-class destination and gateway to the Pennsylvania Wilds.

The Keystone Elk Country Alliance is a nonprofit wildlife conservation organization dedicated to conserving and enhancing Pennsylvania’s Elk Country and elk herd for future generations through conservation education, habitat enhancement, stewardship projects, and land protection. Through its programs, partnerships, and the Elk Country Visitor Center, KECA inspires hundreds of thousands of visitors each year to appreciate, understand, and support wildlife conservation.