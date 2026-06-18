Helena Leair, 86, of Weedville, PA, died June 16, 2026, at Penn Highland DuBois after a seven year illness.

A daughter of the late Frank and Rachael (Cheslock) Gutowski, she was born on August 23, 1939, in Tyler, PA. On January 17, 1970, she married Clarence “Bob” Leair, who survives at home.

Along with her husband, Helena is survived by a daughter, Libby (Steve) Wilcox of DuBois; and a sister, Mary Gutowski of DuBois.

Besides her parents, Helena was predeceased by a brother, Francis Gutowski; a daughter, Vicki Winslow; and a son-in-law, Scott Winslow.

Helena worked as a secretary for an attorney in Clearfield for fourteen years, until starting her family in 1971. As a stay-at-home mom, she also started an in-home bakery for five years. After her kids were out of high school, she began working as the secretary for St. Marys middle school and high school where she retired after ten years.

A lifelong Bennetts Valley resident, Helena sang in the church choir for nearly seventy years. She started singing in the Catholic church in Tyler when she was ten years old and then moved to St. Joseph Church, where she became the church cantor. She was very devoted to her husband of 56 years. She enjoyed music, reading, baking, going to the casino, and animals, especially cats and dogs.

Public visitation will be held on Friday, June 19, 2026 from 4–6 p.m. and also on Saturday, from 9–10 a.m. at the Ralph M. Geer Funeral Home of Penfield, PA.

Mass of Christian Burial will take place, 10:30 a.m., Saturday, June 20, 2026, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church of Force, PA, with Father Mark Mastrian.

Interment will take place in the St. Joseph Church Cemetery.

The family suggests memorials to the Bennetts Valley Ambulance or the St. Marys Christian Food Bank and will be accepting online condolences at the Ralph M. Geer Funeral Home website(www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com).

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