DuBois, PA – It was a short, but productive meeting of the DuBois City Council on Wednesday.

The meeting started with a presentation from the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). Members of the DAR gave to the City of DuBois a portrait of George Washington to help celebrate the United States’ 250th birthday. It will be displayed in the DuBois city hall.

City Mayor Barry Abbott and Deputy Mayor Shirley Dahrouge hold up the portrait of George Washington. (Photo by Steven McDole)

The council announced that the city has renegotiated the rental rate for the communication tower on Highland Street Extension. The tower that had been on city owned property for two decades had been paying $150 a month. When the contract renews, this rate will be increased to $1,000 a month.

The council also wanted to remind the public that the administration offices will be closed from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm on July 6. City employees will be invited during this time frame to attend a welcome picnic for incoming City Manager Joe Fleming.