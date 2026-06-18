CLEARFIELD, Pa. — A Berwick man pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography during sentencing court Tuesday in Clearfield County.

President Judge Paul E. Cherry sentenced Brandon Colby Long, 36, to serve five months to one year in the county jail, with four years of concurrent probation, for felony possession of child pornography and misdemeanor corruption of minors. Cherry commented that Long needs “in-depth treatment.”

Long was ordered to complete sex offender counseling and to have no unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18. He must also register with authorities under Megan’s Law due to the nature of the charges. An evaluation determined Long does not meet the criteria to be classified as a sexually violent predator.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, the investigation began March 15, 2025, after a victim’s mother contacted police regarding Long’s communications with her daughter on Snapchat. She related that Long was speaking inappropriately with the girl and had asked her to send him nude photos.

The mother became aware of the interactions, which began in early March 2025, after another girl reported overhearing the victim talk about messaging an adult male on the application. The mother then searched the victim’s phone and located the messages and photos.

Among the communications, police found a message from the girl explicitly stating she was 11 years old and warning him, “don’t try anything, for I am a minor.”

Police noted in the complaint that Long appeared to be grooming the girl by using pet names and saying he loved her, ultimately establishing a relationship. Long asked if she missed him while at school and told the victim it felt like they “were a couple.” According to the report, he asked her to send a photo of herself in a bra so he could “think about you tonight.”

Long continually requested shirtless photos and reportedly referred to the victim in his messages as “hun,” “baby,” “darling,” and “love.”

After obtaining a copy of Long’s account records from Snapchat, police located a large number of images that were child pornography, including a partially nude photo of a female estimated to be 13 to 15 years old.