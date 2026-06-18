HARRISBURG, PA – The Pennsylvania Game Commission announced that its new hunting and trapping licenses for the 2026-27 seasons will go on sale Monday, June 22, 2026, at 8 a.m.

“The new hunting license year is almost here, and we are looking forward to plenty of great seasons ahead,” said Pennsylvania Game Commission Executive Director Stephen Smith. “The 2026-27 seasons are full of expanded opportunities, including all hunting seasons being open on Sundays, with the exception of migratory game birds. Thank you to all our hunters, trappers, recreational shooters and license buyers who support the great conservation work of the agency through the purchase of their licenses.”

Tune in to the Game Commission’s latest episode of its podcast, “Call of the Outdoors” to hear more about the upcoming hunting seasons from Executive Director Smith.

The new license year begins July 1, 2026, at which time 2025-26 hunting and furtaker licenses, as well as mentored permits and other permits and privileges, will expire and new licenses will be needed before heading afield.

Hunters can purchase their new licenses in person at any of the 500+ commercial license issuing agents, including county treasurer offices and Game Commission offices. Licenses can also be purchased online at www.HuntFish.PA.gov and licenses and harvest tags will then be mailed to those who purchase online.

The cost for Pennsylvania’s general hunting licenses remains $20.97 for resident adults and $101.97 for nonresident adults, remaining one of the most affordable hunting licenses in the country. A full list of prices can be found online at www.HuntFish.PA.gov by clicking on License Catalog under the Hunting tab.

The Game Commission encourages hunters to have their CID number before going to purchase their new license. Doing so will help ensure a smooth and speedy transaction.

Pennsylvania’s Hunting & Trapping Digest for the 2026-27 license year will be available license issuing agents and is also available on the PGC’s website. More information about purchasing a 2026-27 hunting or trapping license is available online.

2026-27 ANTLERLESS DEER LICENSES

Hunters interested in purchasing antlerless deer licenses for the upcoming seasons can get them anywhere hunting licenses are sold. Antlerless deer licenses cost $6.97 for residents and $26.97 for nonresidents.

As in recent years, antlerless deer licenses will be available when general license sales open. Pennsylvania residents are guaranteed to get an antlerless license for the Wildlife Management Unit (WMU) of their choice, so long as they buy it by 7 a.m. on Monday, July 13, 2026, the day license sales open to nonresidents.

The 2026-27 sales schedule for antlerless deer licenses is below. Sales begin at 8 a.m. in all rounds.

ROUND 1

Monday, June 22, 2026, beginning at 8 a.m. Pennsylvania residents only. All Wildlife Management Units (WMUs). Resident hunters are guaranteed ONE antlerless deer license in any WMU through 7 a.m. on July 13, 2026.

Monday, July 13, 2026, beginning at 8 a.m. All remaining licenses will be sold on a first come, first served basis until the license allocation for the WMU is exhausted. Nonresidents may buy. No licenses are guaranteed.

ROUND 2

Monday, July 27, 2026, beginning at 8 a.m. Unsold licenses will be available to all license buyers (residents and non-residents) on a first come, first served basis.

ROUND 3

Monday, Aug. 10, 2026, beginning at 8 a.m. Unsold licenses will be available to all license buyers (residents and non-residents) on a first come, first served basis. Deer Management Assistance Program (DMAP) permit sales will also begin at 8 a.m.

ROUND 4

Monday, Aug. 24, 2026, beginning at 8 a.m. Unsold licenses will be available to all license buyers (residents and non-residents) on a first come, first served basis.

In most of the state, hunters may hold up to six unfilled antlerless licenses at a time. Once reaching that limit, they are not able to buy additional licenses until they use tags by harvesting deer and reporting them.

Hunters in those WMUs 5C and 5D, in southeastern Pennsylvania, may hold up to 15 unfilled antlerless licenses at a time. In these highly developed WMUs, where there’s less public land and limited hunting access, a higher limit helps hunters better seize opportunities to harvest antlerless deer.

All hunters can view the number of remaining antlerless licenses in real time at HuntFish.PA.gov by clicking on the Antlerless Deer tab, then Antlerless Deer Quota. As antlerless license sales progress, tracking sales gives a clear sense of how fast licenses for a given WMU are selling, and how urgent it might be to buy one soon.

More information about purchasing antlerless deer licenses is available online.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission manages and protects wildlife and their habitats while promoting hunting and trapping for current and future generations. Learn more about hunting and wildlife in Pennsylvania by visiting www.pa.gov/agencies/pgc.