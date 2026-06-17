OLIVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Two Brookville residents were hospitalized following a three-vehicle collision on State Route 36 in Oliver Township, Jefferson County.

According to a report by State Police in Punxsutawney, the accident occurred on June 2 at 8:08 a.m. on State Route 36, east of Pansy Road, near the MacDonald & Owen Lumber Yard.

Police say 47-year-old Melissa K. Riley, of Brookville, was operating a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado traveling northbound on Route 36. Traveling directly ahead of her was a 2027 Kenworth T800 commercial truck driven by 57-year-old Rolyn D. Barksdale, of Nevada, MO, which had just pulled out from the lumber yard.

Police reported that Riley failed to observe the truck ahead in time. When she realized the commercial vehicle was in front of her, she attempted to apply her brakes, but was unable to prevent her pickup truck from slamming into the rear end of the Kenworth.

The force of the rear-end impact caused the Chevrolet Silverado to spin out of control, sending it directly into the path of an oncoming 2026 Chevrolet Equinox that was traveling southbound on Route 36.

The southbound SUV was driven by 71-year-old Jeffrey L. Parrett, of Brookville, who was accompanied by passenger 72-year-old Bonnie J. Parrett, also of Brookville. The spinning pickup truck collided with the Equinox, according to police.

Neither Riley nor Barksdale reported any injuries at the scene. However, both Jeffrey and Bonnie Parrett sustained suspected minor injuries. They were transported by Jefferson County EMS to Punxsutawney Area Hospital for further medical evaluation, according to police.

The report noted that all four individuals involved were utilizing their lap and shoulder seat belts at the time of the crash.

The Kenworth truck sustained only minor damage and was able to be driven away from the scene under its own power.

Both the Chevrolet Silverado and the Chevrolet Equinox sustained heavy damage; the Silverado was towed by Smith Towing, and the Equinox was towed by Brosius Towing.

Police cited Riley for a traffic violation of following too closely.

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