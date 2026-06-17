HYDE, Pa. — The Lawrence Township Supervisors have taken a major step toward establishing an independent police department.

In May, supervisors began the process of reforming the Lawrence Township Police Department by requesting that current officers and employees within the Clearfield Regional Police Department (CRPD) submit letters of interest. Following an executive session to review those submissions, supervisors continued building the new department on Tuesday by approving initial officer hirings.

Township manager Ashley Pritchard noted that per the charter agreement, the first hires to the reformed department were to be all current CRPD officers who were part of the original Lawrence Township Police Department. After approving those prior officers, five remaining vacancies were filled. Supervisors approved the hiring of officers Nathan Curry, Sean Fye, Brandon Desmitt, Anthony Lash, and Jesse Brigale.

According to previous GANT News articles, Clearfield Borough voted at the end of 2025 to vacate the charter agreement with the CRPD. Although court rulings forced the borough to remain in the regional department through the end of 2026, the borough submitted a letter of intent to withdraw from the charter and reform the Clearfield Borough Police Department.

Lawrence Township and Clearfield Borough held a pair of joint meetings earlier this year that appeared to make progress toward finding a solution to save the joint department. However, talks dissolved and ultimately fell through. Supervisors previously noted that any further discussions between the two sides will be conducted through legal counsel.

Last month, township supervisors voted to begin rebuilding their own police force. They cited an agreement stipulating that the party wishing to withdraw is responsible for all dissolution costs, with a final dissolution date set for Dec. 31, 2026, at 11:59 p.m.

Supervisors previously appointed current assistant regional police chief Julie Curry as the new chief of the Lawrence Township Police Department. Along with the police roster, supervisors approved hiring Bailey Flannagan, an administrative assistant in the CRPD, to the same position for the township at a rate of $18 per hour. All hirings will take effect following the formal dissolution of the CRPD.

Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner spoke after the meeting on behalf of the board to the officers who were not chosen, stating the decision was strictly due to the number of available roster spots and did not mean they were not valued resources.

“All of us were unanimous in our decision of who we wanted, and it was actually a very easy process for us. It’s not easy, though, to tell somebody they don’t have a job anymore,” Ruffner said. “It’s unfortunate that this has happened. It’s not a result of the township. This is a result of the dissolution of the CRPD, and it’s unfortunate.”

“To those officers who are not going to have a position with the township, I do wish them the best of luck. But I feel for them. From me, and my fellow supervisors, we put as many people on our roster as we could support financially. We had to make some difficult decisions.”

The Board of Supervisors will meet next at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7.