JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) — Pennsylvania State Police released information on three unrelated incidents investigated by troopers in recent days.

Indiana Woman Facing Charges Following Big Run Traffic Stop

According to PSP Punxsutawney, a 45-year-old Indiana woman was found in possession of suspected drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop in Big Run Borough.

Police said a 2017 Nissan Versa was stopped in the 100 block of West Main Street at approximately 10:41 a.m. on June 10 for a summary traffic violation.

During the stop, troopers allegedly discovered suspected drug paraphernalia. Police also determined the woman was driving under the influence. The investigation remains ongoing, and charges are pending.

Suspected DUI in Punxsutawney

State police reported that a 50-year-old Dravosburg man was arrested for suspected DUI following a traffic stop in Punxsutawney Borough.

According to police, the man was stopped in the 200 block of Elk Street at approximately 12:32 a.m. on June 13 for a summary traffic violation while operating a 2022 Ford F-150.

During the investigation, troopers determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol. Charges are pending in the case.

Two Men Cited Following Physical Altercation

In a separate incident, PSP Clearfield investigated a reported assault that led to citations against two Clearfield County men.

According to police, a 52-year-old man from Clearfield, drove to his residence on June 13 and reported that he had been assaulted in Jefferson County by a 33-year-old man, also of Clearfield.

Further investigation determined the two men engaged in a mutual fight during which both struck each other.

Police said both men were cited through district court for harassment and disorderly conduct.

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