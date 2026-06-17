Harrisburg, PA – Just days after Paul Miller’s Law took full effect, the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) conducted a statewide enforcement initiative aimed at deterring the use of interactive mobile devices while driving, reflecting the Shapiro Administration’s commitment to making Pennsylvania roads safe for everyone.

From June 8 – 10, PSP conducted Operation Hands Off, where Troopers cracked down on distracted drivers across the Commonwealth as part of their ongoing effort to reduce crashes, prevent fatalities, and ensure everyone can travel our Commonwealth roadways safely.

The three-day initiative was highly successful, resulting in 694 traffic citations and 308 warnings related to Paul Miller’s Law, as well as:

6,013 other traffic citations.

4,090 other warnings.

98 DUI arrests.

Table 1: 2026 Operation Hands Off (Pennsylvania Vehicle Code 3316.1)

Year Traffic Citations Warnings 2026

(3 days) 694 308

Table 1: 2026 Operation Hands Off (All Other Violations)

Year Other Traffic Citations Other Warnings DUI Arrests 2026

(3 days) 6,013 4,090 98

The operation builds on Paul Miller’s Law, which Governor Josh Shapiro signed into law in 2024, prohibiting the use of hand-held devices while driving, even while stopped temporarily due to traffic, a red light, or other delays. Drivers can still use their phones to alert authorities in the event of an emergency and use hands-free technology to make phone calls, use a GPS, and listen to music.

The law’s warning period ended on June 5, 2026, and now, drivers convicted of using a hand-held device while driving will receive a $50 fine, plus court costs and other fees. During the one-year warning period (June 5, 2025 – June 5, 2026), PSP issued 1,616 warnings.

Pennsylvania also enforces a texting-while-driving ban that prohibits drivers from using mobile devices to send, read, or write text-based communications while their vehicle is in motion.

For additional crash and enforcement data, including incident maps, visit the Community Access to Information Dashboard.

The Shapiro Administration continues working tirelessly to keep Pennsylvania communities safe by securing critical resources for the PSP and law enforcement across the Commonwealth. Governor Josh Shapiro’s 2026-27 budget proposal is calling for a $16.2 million investment to support four additional cadet classes, approximately 380 troopers. The governor’s 2025-26 state budget included funding for four additional PSP cadet classes.

Shortly after taking office, the Governor announced the elimination of a college credit requirement for state troopers. Since then, PSP has seen a nearly 60% increase in the number of cadet applicants. In fact, approximately 50% of the state troopers who were accepted into and graduated from the PSP Academy after the change took effect would not have been eligible to apply if the requirement had not been eliminated.

In total, Governor Shapiro has secured funding for twelve cadet classes to train over 1,000 new PSP Troopers and obtained funding through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) to help municipal police departments recruit and retain nearly 700 municipal police officers across the Commonwealth. To date, approximately 557 cadets have graduated and joined the ranks of PSP under Governor Shapiro’s leadership.

More information about Paul Miller’s Law, including further details about the penalties violators can face, can be found online.

The above statistics cover only those incidents/enforcement investigated by the PSP and do not include other law enforcement agencies. These statistics may change as additional data is finalized.