Judith Ann Scott, 76, of Penfield, PA, died Saturday, June 13, 2026, at Penn Highlands DuBois hospital after living with heart disease and cancer and its complications.

Born on December 4, 1949, in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late William and Gloria (Baccile) Powell. Judy was raised in Delaware County.

On August 17, 1970, she married her husband of 55 years, Robert P. Scott. Together they moved from Delaware County to Clearfield County where they have resided since 1971.

Judy worked in office administration in various fields. Before retiring, she worked in the mental health field for Clearfield County. She was meticulous about detail and the management of patient data. In her last position, she was sought after for her ability to create detailed forms that met regulatory standards.

After retiring, Judy volunteered for a pet rescue and the Salvation Army. Every year, she adopted a family and made sure every member of the family had a happy Christmas. This was one of her favorite projects. Judy and Bob fostered many children over the years providing love, support and guidance for whatever they needed at that time in their lives. She was a passionate animal lover, especially dogs, and rescued many dogs and cats throughout her life.

Judy enjoyed crochet projects and always had multiple projects underway. Many were created as gifts for others or donated as charity. She also enjoyed cooking. Judy was a great cook and never went anywhere without bringing a wonderful homemade meal or dessert.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Tracy Red Sky Scott, Martha Prince Scott, and Glen Cloud Scott; her sisters, Nancy Connelly and Mary Tyldsley; nephews, Matthew Connelly and Harry Tyldsley; niece, Sarah Connelly Vargas; sister-in-law, Patricia (Scott) Zimmerman, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, many cousins, and friends.

There will be no public visitation and a memorial service will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions are requested to Teachers Pet Rescue, 19 Blackberry Lane, Coudersport, PA 16915. https://facebook.com/teacherspetrescue/

The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.

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