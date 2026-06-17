FALLS CREEK, Pa. (EYT) — A local man faces an assault charge after state police say he repeatedly pushed a woman during a dispute over a custody visit, causing facial injuries.

Court records show that State Police from the DuBois barracks charged 27-year-old Frederick Jeremi Porrin, of Falls Creek, with the following offenses:

Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

Harassment-Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Disorderly Conduct Hazardous/Physical Offense, Summary

According to the criminal complaint, a state police trooper responded to a report of a domestic dispute at a residence on Ridge Avenue in Falls Creek Borough, Jefferson County, on June 4 at approximately 7:43 p.m. The victim delayed reporting the incident because she went to a local medical facility to receive treatment before contacting police, the complaint continues. The responding officer said he observed bruising across the woman’s nose and a scratch mark.

The victim told police she visited Porrin at his residence between 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. to discuss seeing their daughter, the complaint notes. An argument began because the woman was in a new relationship, and Porrin did not want the new boyfriend around their child, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The victim stated she smiled during the conversation, which prompted Porrin to tell her to stop smiling, police say.

The affidavit alleges that Porrin began pushing the woman and telling her to leave. Porrin continued to push her as she exited, ultimately pushing her into a doorway where she fell and struck her face, according to the complaint.

A witness at the scene told police that a verbal argument occurred and that Porrin pushed the woman into the door, causing injuries to her face, the affidavit states.

According to the complaint, Porrin spoke with investigators after being placed into custody and advised of his rights. Porrin told police that the victim began to laugh at him during a discussion about her new boyfriend, the affidavit states. Porrin stated he felt insecure about the situation and asked her to leave, police say.

Porrin admitted to pushing the woman as she left but stated she must have tripped when she fell, according to the affidavit. Porrin told investigators he “did not mean for her to get hurt” and just wanted her out of the residence, the complaint notes.

Porrin was arraigned on June 5 before Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana, who set bail at $5,000 unsecured, court records show.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 25 at 10:00 a.m. with Judge Inzana presiding.

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