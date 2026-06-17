The following permanent positions are available at Riverview Intermediate Unit.

Administrative Position: Special Education Supervisor

Full-time, 10-month, permanent position (210 days), Act 93 administrative position with minimum starting salary of $80,000 per year, and consideration for experience given to reach a higher starting salary.

Requires a valid PA certification for Special Education Supervision or Principal certification, a valid driver’s license, and reliable transportation.

General Responsibilities include (but are not limited to): Provide leadership, coordination, supervision, and management for all special education programs and services in concert with the Director of Student Service at Riverview Intermediate Unit 6, with an emphasis on the supervision of the K-12 special education programming; coordinate services of RIU6 with school district personnel to meet the needs of each individual learner; facilitate and implement Individualized Education Plans for students; make professional development presentations to staff and district personnel; and provide the best care, safety, welfare, and security of students.

Teaching Position: Special Education Teacher at Penn Highlands East Campus, DuBois

Riverview IU 6 is seeking a full-time Special Education Teacher for the Penn Highlands facility

in DuBois.

This is a professional position with salary and benefits per the collective bargaining agreement. Starting salary with a Bachelor’s degree and no experience is $57,780 per year; experience and advanced degrees will be considered for a higher starting salary. The top salary can exceed $90,000.

Requires valid certification/licensure in PA for Special Education Teacher. Recommend experience with mental health disorders. General responsibilities include designing and implementing Individualized Education Plans (IEP) to meet individual educational and behavioral needs; managing diverse classroom settings; coordinating services and collaborating with Penn Highlands Child and Adolescent Behavioral Health Unit staff to meet the individual needs of each resident.

Classroom Paraprofessionals (8 Full-time, 184 days per year positions available)

Requires a valid high school diploma and Acts 34, 114, and 151 clearances, highly qualified certification preferred (will provide training if needed). This is a collective bargaining unit position with competitive wages and excellent benefits. General responsibilities include providing the best care, safety, welfare, and security for our students; providing assistance to the instructional staff in the classroom with a focus on your assigned students/tasks; and coordinating with RIU6 and school district personnel to meet the needs of the individual learner.

The specific openings are as follows:

Achieving Skills for Life Transition Program at RIU 6 Headquarters

Autism Support at North Clarion Elementary School

Autism Support at Sligo Elementary School, Union School District

Emotional Support at AC Valley Elementary School

Emotional Support at Clarion Area Elementary School

Emotional Support at Clarion-Limestone Elementary School

Emotional Support at Keystone High School

Emotional Support at North Clarion High School

Send application information to Teresa Baker via email, tbaker@riu6.org, or mail to Riverview Intermediate Unit 6, 270 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA, 16214.

The application packet should include a letter of interest, resume, clearances, certifications (if required), and any related training certifications for working with children. Additional documents may be requested in the review of applications.

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 reserves the right to withdraw this posting in part or in whole

without filling the position

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