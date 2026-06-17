Cunova Service USA is hiring machinists for immediate full‑time openings.
We are looking to fill 15+ positions in our Machining Departments in Titusville and Pleasantville.
Full‑time positions available: CNC & Manual
- Horizontal Boring Mills
- Vertical Boring Mills
- Vertical Machine Centers
- Lathes
Compensation & Benefits:
- Competitive pay based on experience/qualification
- Up to $35/hour
- $2/hour 2nd shift differential
- $1/hour 3rd shift differential
- Health, vision, and dental insurance
- Flexible PTO
- 401(k) with company match
- Quarterly profit sharing*
- $500 referral bonus
Interested applicants may apply in person or submit resumes to employment@cunova.us.
For more information, call (814) 827‑7717.
*Profit sharing contingent on meeting quarterly production goals
**Employees must meet requirements to qualify
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