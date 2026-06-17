Cunova Service USA is hiring machinists for immediate full‑time openings.

We are looking to fill 15+ positions in our Machining Departments in Titusville and Pleasantville.

Full‑time positions available: CNC & Manual

Horizontal Boring Mills

Vertical Boring Mills

Vertical Machine Centers

Lathes

Compensation & Benefits:

Competitive pay based on experience/qualification

Up to $35/hour

$2/hour 2nd shift differential

$1/hour 3rd shift differential

Health, vision, and dental insurance

Flexible PTO

401(k) with company match

Quarterly profit sharing*

$500 referral bonus

Interested applicants may apply in person or submit resumes to employment@cunova.us.

For more information, call (814) 827‑7717.

*Profit sharing contingent on meeting quarterly production goals

**Employees must meet requirements to qualify

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