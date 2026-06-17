CLEARFIELD, PA – Colonial Courtyard at Clearfield is inviting residents, families, and community members of all ages to join in an afternoon of fun, entertainment, and fellowship at its Community Carnival on Friday, June 19, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The carnival will take place on the grounds of Colonial Courtyard at Clearfield and will feature activities and attractions designed to bring generations together while celebrating the spirit of community.

Guests can enjoy:

A petting zoo presented by Cuddle Coral

Carnival games and prizes

Live entertainment by the Deacons of Dixieland

Family-friendly activities and surprises throughout the event

The event is open to the public, and attendees are encouraged to bring children, grandchildren, friends, and neighbors for an evening of carnival fun.

“At Colonial Courtyard, we love creating opportunities for our residents to connect with the community,” said Kellie Strouse, Community Relations Director. “Events like our Community Carnival bring people together, create lasting memories, and showcase the vibrant lifestyle our residents enjoy every day.”

The carnival is part of Colonial Courtyard’s ongoing commitment to providing meaningful experiences for residents while welcoming the greater Clearfield community to enjoy the campus and learn more about senior living options available in the area.

Admission is free.

Event Details

Colonial Courtyard Community Carnival

Friday, June 19, 2026

4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Location:

Colonial Courtyard at Clearfield

1300 Leonard Street

Clearfield, PA 16830

For more information, please call 814-765-2246 or visit us at www.IntegraCare.com.