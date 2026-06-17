CLEARFIELD, Pa. — It was a short meeting for the Clearfield County Prison Board Tuesday, but it did come with some good news.

Board members noted that the number of inmates is lower than in previous months, with 146 individuals in-house at the time of the meeting. The facility began the month of May with 154 inmates, committed 70, and released 78, ending the month at the 146 total. Additionally, there were 41 prisoners on home detention and seven on supervised bail.

President Judge Paul Cherry said there are a variety of reasons for the lower numbers, including many individuals being sentenced to state prison instead of locally.

Warden Krista Oates reported on a visit by the Pennsylvania Prison Society (PPS) last week, during which representatives toured the facility and both asked and answered questions. The PPS is the only organization in Pennsylvania with legal authority to visit any prison or jail to provide firsthand reports and data.

Finally, Oates reported on a pair of extraordinary incidents that resulted in a good outcome for the inmate. On two separate occasions, the inmate attempted self-harm, and corrections officers intervened. Oates explained that the inmate had stopped taking needed medication. Once she started taking it again, the inmate told staff she felt much better and apologized for her actions.