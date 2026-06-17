CLARION, Pa. – The College Sports Communicators announced their 2025-26 Academic All-District At-Large honorees on Tuesday, with Clarion’s Brady Houser (men’s golf), Tanner Miller (men’s golf), Hannah Smith (women’s golf) and Ethan Wiant (wrestling) recognized for their success this year.

To qualify for At Large Academic All-District honors, a student-athlete must be at least a sophomore both athletically and academically, must maintain at least a 3.50 grade point average, and must have competed in at least 70 percent of team scoring events during the season or have been part of the team’s conference championship lineup.

Wiant (3.90 – Nutrition & Fitness) and Smith (3.91 – Speech Pathology) are both recognized as Academic All-District honorees for the second straight year, with the former concluding his final season of competition while the latter finished her junior campaign in 2025-26. Meanwhile, Houser (3.65 – Applied Computing) and Miller (3.65 – Accounting) both earn the honors for the first time in their careers after establishing themselves as key parts of the Golden Eagles men’s golf team’s lineup.

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