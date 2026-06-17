BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — Brookville Borough Council unanimously approved a 180-day moratorium Tuesday that pauses data center development in the borough and blocks such facilities from using borough water resources.

Council Second Vice-President Randy Bartley said he introduced the motion after borough officials heard about two possible data center projects nearby, one in Pine Creek Township and one in Rose Township.

Bartley is a contributing reporter for Explore.

Bartley said no formal paperwork has been filed for either project, but borough officials wanted more time to study the issue.

“It’s a precautionary move on our part until we have more data,” Bartley said.

Bartley said officials were told a proposed data center in Pine Creek Township could require about 1.2 million gallons of water per day. He said borough officials later learned of a possible second data center in Rose Township that could require a similar amount.

If both projects were developed and used Brookville’s water system, Bartley said, that could amount to about 2.4 million gallons of water per day going to data centers.

While one project might not exhaust the borough’s water supply, Bartley said two large users could put pressure on the system.

“Our first responsibility is to the citizens in our borough,” Bartley said.

Brookville’s water system serves more than just the borough. Bartley said the system has been extended over the years to serve areas outside Brookville, including Corsica, Pinecreek Elementary School and the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.

He said those extensions were made as needs arose, including when Corsica needed water service and when Pinecreek Elementary School had water problems.

“But nobody saw something this large coming,” Bartley said.

Bartley said the moratorium isn’t meant as a permanent ban on data centers.

“There’s no doubt that data centers are needed and they’re going to be increasingly needed,” Bartley said. “But we just want to be sure it’s done right.”

He said the projects remain preliminary.

“There’s been some examination of properties, but there’s been no paperwork filed on either of them,” Bartley said.

Bartley said the borough has a newer zoning area along Allegheny Boulevard where a data center could be directed if one were proposed within Brookville Borough.

He said borough officials understand the possible Rose Township project would have an entrance on Route 28 in Brookville Borough, while the data center itself would be in Rose Township. Bartley said Rose Township doesn’t have zoning.

Bartley said the 180-day pause also gives the borough time to see what develops in Harrisburg, where state lawmakers are discussing data center issues.

Senate Bill 1359 was referred to the Senate Local Government Committee on June 4. The bill would impose a statewide moratorium on hyperscale data center development and permitting.

Bartley also said the Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs recently passed a resolution on data centers at its convention.

The Brookville moratorium comes as local governments across Pennsylvania are looking more closely at data centers, which can require large amounts of electricity and water depending on their size and cooling systems.

Bartley said borough officials acted before any formal plans were filed because they wanted time to understand what could be coming.

“The borough felt we wanted to get out ahead of this,” Bartley said.

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