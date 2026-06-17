CLEARFIELD, Pa. — An Altoona man accused of inappropriately touching a 13-year-old girl was sentenced to state prison Monday in Clearfield County Court.

Elwood Clark Queen Jr., 61, pleaded guilty before President Judge Paul E. Cherry to felony counts of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old and corruption of minors. He also pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of indecent assault of a person less than 16 years old, indecent assault without consent, and unlawful contact with a minor. He received a total state prison sentence of 12 months to five years, followed by three years of consecutive probation, according to a court employee.

Queen must also complete sex offender counseling and was ordered to have no unsupervised contact with any female under the age of 18. Although an evaluation determined Queen is not a sexually violent predator, he must still register with authorities under Megan’s Law due to the nature of the charges.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, the victim reported to police that she had sexual contact with Queen on June 15, 2025, in Beccaria Township.

She stated that Queen tried touching her in his car prior to them going for a hike. She explained that he asked her if she wanted to relax before suggesting he put the seats down in the back of the vehicle and leave the trunk open so she could look outside. She agreed, and they crawled into the back of the vehicle where she lay down. After her back started to hurt, he asked if she wanted him to rub it, to which she also agreed.

As he was rubbing her back, he reportedly unclipped her bra and lifted her shirt. The affidavit states that he said to her, “let’s get rid of this so I can actually rub your back and if it does pop out, it’s just a titty.”

The victim said she became uncomfortable at that point. He continued rubbing her back and then pulled her pants and underwear down to her ankles. She reported that he started touching her backside and was moving toward her private area when she told him she was fine, and he stopped.

During her interview with investigators, the victim disclosed a second incident that happened approximately a year earlier at Queen’s residence in Altoona. She said he followed a similar pattern, but at that time, he placed his hand down her pants and rubbed her private area, according to the criminal complaint. She told police that she has been physically sick and has suffered from panic attacks as a result of the incidents.

In his interview with police regarding the 2025 allegations, Queen initially denied the claims but later admitted to unhooking her bra and pulling her pants down, though he disputed pulling them to her ankles.

When questioned about the prior allegations at his residence, Queen stated he rubbed her shoulders while they lay together on a couch. He claimed he did not put his hand under her underwear and said if it had happened, it was an accident. Later in the interview, he agreed it may have occurred but denied the touching was sexual, according to the report.