Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania have fallen 12.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.20/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania. Prices in Pennsylvania are 43.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 90.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has decreased 11.7 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $5.182 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania was priced at $3.45/g yesterday while the most expensive was $5.29/g, a difference of $1.84/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.45/g while the highest was $5.29/g, a difference of $1.84/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 9.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.99/g today. The national average is down 52.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 91.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Pennsylvania and the national average going back five years:

June 15, 2025: $3.29/g (U.S. Average: $3.08/g)

June 15, 2024: $3.64/g (U.S. Average: $3.43/g)

June 15, 2023: $3.62/g (U.S. Average: $3.56/g)

June 15, 2022: $5.04/g (U.S. Average: $5.02/g)

June 15, 2021: $3.18/g (U.S. Average: $3.08/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Harrisburg- $4.04/g, down 14.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.19/g.

Hagerstown- $3.52/g, down 12.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.64/g.

York- $4.17/g, down 6.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.23/g.

“Average gasoline prices fell in 47 states over the last week, with the national average dropping below $4 per gallon late Sunday for the first time since mid-April,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “The decline came as oil prices moved sharply lower in reaction to news of a potential deal between the United States and Iran, though it remains to be seen whether the agreement will hold. A handful of price-cycling states saw averages jump before joining the broader downward trend. The real test now shifts to the Strait of Hormuz, where any reopening and resumption of normal oil flows would be the clearest signal that this relief is durable. For now, the national average could continue falling, provided there isn’t a drastic reversal and the U.S. and Iran continue moving in a positive direction.”



GasBuddy®, a PDI Technologies company, is North America’s trusted fuel savings platform, helping consumers fuel up for less for over 25 years. With over 100 million app downloads, GasBuddy delivers real-time prices at 150,000+ stations and tangible savings through Pay with GasBuddy+™. It is the most authoritative source of station-level fuel pricing data, updating averages 288 times daily from the broadest mix of inputs— spotter reports, direct station integrations, and transactional data.