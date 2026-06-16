HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is encouraging residents to review and provide feedback on the draft 2027 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP), a comprehensive plan outlining transportation projects proposed across the Commonwealth over the next four years.

The STIP identifies projects expected to receive federal, state, local, and private funding and serves as a roadmap for future transportation investments designed to improve safety, mobility, and connectivity throughout Pennsylvania.

PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll said public participation is a critical part of the planning process.

“PennDOT’s primary objective is to build and maintain a transportation network that serves all of our travelers. That requires the participation and perspective of everyone who uses it,” Carroll said. “Planning for the future of transportation infrastructure is a complex process, and I encourage everyone to submit their comments and take part in it.”

The draft 2027 STIP includes 24 regional Transportation Improvement Programs (TIPs) and a variety of statewide transportation initiatives. The document is updated every two years and will ultimately become part of Pennsylvania’s 12-Year Transportation Program.

Following the public comment period and approval process, the State Transportation Commission is expected to consider adoption of the final STIP during its Aug. 5, 2026, business meeting.

Pennsylvanians can review the draft plan and submit comments through June 30 at 5:00 p.m.

Comments may be submitted online through TalkPATransportation.com, by emailing RA-PennDOTSTC@pa.gov, or by calling PennDOT at 717-783-2262.

PennDOT officials said public feedback helps shape transportation priorities and ensures future investments reflect the needs of communities across the Commonwealth.

The post Shape the Future of Your Commute: PennDOT Seeks Public Input on Future Transportation Projects appeared first on exploreJefferson.