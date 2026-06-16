Ruth Ann McKinley, 72, a Keystone Road, Brockport, PA resident, died on Friday, June 12, 2026, at Penn Highlands DuBois.

Born on June 8, 1954, in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late George and Ruth Provin Gankosky.

On April 10, 1976, she was married to Paul A. McKinley and he preceded her in death on December 23, 2019.

Retired, Ann was a registered nurse and had previously been employed at DRMC at both the main hospital and at the Maple Avenue facility. She continued on after with Penn Highlands working a total of 40 years. Ann was a member of the Moorhead Global Methodist Church and enjoyed participating in the church bible study. She also was an avid antique enthusiast, especially collecting antique purses and jewelry. Reading was also a favorite pastime. Spending time with her family perhaps brought her the greatest enjoyment.

She is survived by sons, Adam (Wendy) McKinley of Brockway, Thomas (Patsy) McKinley of Mt. Pleasant, PA, Michael (Amy) McKinley of Cranberry, PA; a sister, Amy (Linda Knight) Gankosky of Brockport; brothers, Jeff (Irene) Gankosky of Brockway, Chris (Jim Schaefer) Gankosky of St Marys, PA, John (Bobbi) Gankosky of Toledo, Ohio and Brad (Paula) Gankosky of DuBois; grandchildren, Kyler, Brookelyn, Morgan, Landon, Braxton, whom she attended all of their activities from dancing to softball to baseball to track meets. She didn’t want to miss a thing. She is also survived by her beloved dog Dixie.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was also preceded in death by a brother, Mark Gankosky.

Visitation was held on Monday, June 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway. A funeral service immediately followed at 1 p.m., with Rev. Andrew Verner officiating. Burial will follow in Beechwoods Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Moorhead Global Methodist Church, 335 Main St., Brockway, PA 15824. Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com.

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