BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — An East Pittsburgh woman faces multiple misdemeanor charges after she allegedly destroyed evidence by dumping an unknown white substance into a toilet at the Jefferson County Jail, according to police.

According to a criminal complaint filed by Pennsylvania State Police in Punxsutawney, 37-year-old Kelly Jo Fenstermaker faces the following charges:

Disorderly Conduct-Hazardous/Physical Offense, Misdemeanor 3

Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

The incident occurred on March 17 at the jail facility in Pine Creek Township, the complaint notes.

The affidavit of probable cause stated that Fenstermaker was transported to the facility for a parole violation. During an intake strip search, Fenstermaker pulled a small green plastic container from her pants pocket, according to the complaint.

Jail staff reported seeing Fenstermaker dump a small amount of a white powdery substance from the container into her hand, the complaint continues. She then immediately threw the substance into a jail toilet, where it dissolved and could not be recovered, the complaint notes.

According to the complaint, a jail supervisor and correctional officers witnessed the event. A guard told investigators that the substance dissolved quickly before staff flushed the toilet, the complaint indicates.

Police recovered the green plastic container, which still held a small amount of the unknown white substance, according to the complaint.

A parole agent informed investigators that he transported Fenstermaker to the jail following multiple positive drug tests for cocaine, the complaint notes. Fenstermaker also allegedly admitted to smoking crack cocaine earlier that day.

According to court documents, a preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 20 at 2:15 p.m. before Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak.

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