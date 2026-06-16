HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission has announced that hunting and trapping licenses for the 2026-27 seasons will go on sale beginning Monday, June 22, at 8:00 a.m.

The new license year officially begins July 1, when all 2025-26 hunting and furtaker licenses, mentored permits, and other hunting privileges expire.

“The new hunting license year is almost here, and we are looking forward to plenty of great seasons ahead,” said Pennsylvania Game Commission Executive Director Stephen Smith. “The 2026-27 seasons are full of expanded opportunities, including all hunting seasons being open on Sundays, with the exception of migratory game birds.”

Licenses may be purchased through more than 500 issuing agents statewide, including county treasurer offices and Game Commission offices. Hunters may also purchase licenses online through HuntFish.PA.gov, with licenses and harvest tags mailed directly to buyers.

The cost of a resident adult general hunting license remains $20.97, while nonresident adult licenses cost $101.97.

The Game Commission encourages hunters to have their Customer Identification (CID) number available before purchasing a license to help expedite the process.

Antlerless Deer License Sales

Antlerless deer licenses will once again be available when general license sales open on June 22.

Pennsylvania residents are guaranteed one antlerless deer license in the Wildlife Management Unit (WMU) of their choice if purchased before 7:00 a.m. on July 13, when sales open to nonresidents.

The 2026-27 antlerless deer license schedule is as follows:

Round 1

June 22: Pennsylvania residents only.

July 13: Remaining licenses available to residents and nonresidents on a first-come, first-served basis.

Round 2

July 27: Unsold licenses available to all buyers.

Round 3

Aug. 10: Unsold licenses available to all buyers. Deer Management Assistance Program (DMAP) permit sales also begin.

Round 4

Aug. 24: Remaining licenses available to all buyers.

Antlerless deer licenses cost $6.97 for residents and $26.97 for nonresidents.

Hunters in most Wildlife Management Units may hold up to six unfilled antlerless licenses at a time, while hunters in WMUs 5C and 5D in southeastern Pennsylvania may possess up to 15 unfilled antlerless licenses.

Hunters can monitor remaining antlerless license allocations in real time through HuntFish.PA.gov.

The Pennsylvania Hunting & Trapping Digest for the 2026-27 license year is available through license issuing agents and on the Game Commission’s website.

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