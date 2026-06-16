HARRISBURG, PA – The Pennsylvania Creative Industries, powered by Pennsylvania Council on the Arts (PCA), announced the Council voted unanimously to create the Spotlight grant program, an annual program expanding access to funding for smaller arts organizations and arts programs to strengthen Pennsylvania’s $30 billion creative economy.

Spotlight grants are designed to provide flexible funding that can go toward grantees’ operational expenses, including salaries, rent, and utilities. With Spotlight, PCA has expanded operating support for up to 200 additional, eligible grantee organizations, ranging from theatre groups and dance companies, to choirs, museums, and more.

Organizations who apply to receive a Spotlight grant must be Pennsylvania non-profits, tax-exempt corporations, or units of local government, and have an annual revenue between $10,000 and $99,999. If applicants are selected, awardees will receive up to $5,000 per organization and may use their grant funding for a broad range of operating expenses, while gaining access to peer collaboration and networking opportunities through the program.

“The Spotlight program is an exciting and meaningful addition to our suite of investment programs for Pennsylvania’s creative sector,” said Council Chair Susan S. Cohen. “Pennsylvania Creative Industries is committed to supporting arts organizations of every size, growing the next generation of artists and supporting those who share their talents with communities across the Commonwealth. This program progresses our long-term goal to help build a thriving, competitive, comprehensive creative sector ecosystem for Pennsylvania.”

With Spotlight grants, PCA is expanding grant opportunities to offer more flexible support, technical assistance, and networking opportunities for a wider range of organization types and artistic disciplines, while ensuring taxpayer dollars have increased impact.

The program will begin accepting applications on August 3, 2026 and organizations may apply through a fiscal sponsor. Applicants approved for grants will be able to use the funds in the 2027 calendar year.